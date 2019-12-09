Man armed with axe attacked mother's Belfast home, court hears

A man armed with an axe attacked his mother's home because she had gone shopping rather than offering him help, a court heard on Monday.

Michael Andrade was given probation and community service for damaging a front gate and door at the house in east Belfast.

The 24-year-old, of Cantrell Close in the city, targeted the property on November 11.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he arrived at Portallo Street carrying an axe.

A prosecution lawyer said Andrade went on to cause a total of £300 worth of damage.

He was arrested and taken into custody, where he then smeared excrement around the walls of a police cell.

Andrade admitted two counts of criminal damage and a further charge of possessing an offensive weapon in public.

"He stated that he had been angry with his mother for going shopping instead of helping him," the prosecutor submitted.

Defence counsel Conn O'Neill stressed the house had been empty at the time.

He told the court Andrade is a qualified bricklayer who has struggled with drug addiction.

"He's trying to mend his relationship with his mother," Mr O'Neill added.

Imposing 12 months probation and 60 hours community service, District Judge Mark Hamill said: "It's slightly disturbing. He went round to his mother's house armed with an axe."

He also ordered destruction of the weapon and warned Andrade: "Come back in possession (of an axe) again and expect to go to custody."