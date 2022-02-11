Man arrested after trying to retrieve a bag of cocaine he left in a Belfast Airbnb, court told

A man was arrested on drugs offences after trying to retrieve a bag of cocaine he left in a Belfast Airbnb apartment, a court has heard.

Michael McAllister appeared at Belfast Crown Court after pleading guilty to four drugs offences.

After hearing the plea, Judge Desmond Marrinan said he would take time to consider the case and will pass sentence next Friday.

McAllister (20), from Derryveagh Drive in Belfast, initially roused suspicion after returning to an Airbnb apartment on the Malone Road where he had been staying.

A group of seven friends rented the apartment over New Year's Eve 2019/2020 and on the afternoon of New Year's Day, McAllister arrived at the property.

Prosecuting barrister David McNeill said that once in the property, McAllister was "rude and aggressive" and said 'I'm looking for a bag of drugs.'

After he couldn't find the bag, McAllister left the apartment.

Mr McNeill said: "It seems what happened is that he had stayed there the previous two nights, and the cleaner, after he left, had found a bag of cocaine, taken it outside and put it in an outside bin."

The prosecutor said that when the bag was retrieved and seized by police, it was found to contain 53 grams of cocaine with a 7% purity.

Following an investigation, police then attended McAllister's home on March 4, 2020, and during a search of his bedroom, a further quantity of cocaine with the same purity was discovered.

Also seized during the search were a set of scales, 'deal' bags and McAllister's mobile phone

After the phone was examined, text messages were present which showed McAllister offering to supply both cocaine and cannabis to others on what the Crown say was a "small-time commercial basis."

Following his arrest last March, McAllister was interviewed on two separate occasion and refused to answer any police questions.

He subsequently pleaded guilty to four offences - two counts of possessing cocaine with intent to supply, and of being concerned in making an offer to supply both cocaine and cannabis to others.

Ahead of sentencing, defence barrister Martin Morgan asked Judge Marrinan to take into account his client's drug addiction, mental health issues and the fact he was "only just 18" when he committed the offences.

Mr Morgan revealed McAllister started experimenting with drugs when he was 13, and was now seeking assistance for his addiction issues.

The defence barrister added his client - who police were able to trace to the drugs left at the Airbnb via the details he left to rent the apartment, and also from DNA - was "not a serious operator."

Urging the Judge to spare his client a lengthy prison sentence, Mr Morgan said McAllister had a clear criminal record, and had not re-offending since his arrest two years ago.

Judge Marrinan said he wanted to "carefully consider" the case and said he would pass sentence next Friday.

He released McAllister on continuing bail but said this was "no indication of the end sentence."