Man attacked former associate with knife and threatened to leave him looking like supervillain ‘the Joker’, court told

A man allegedly attacked a former associate with a Stanley Knife and threatened to leave him looking like movie supervillain the Joker, the High Court heard today.

Josh Ford is accused of inflicting injuries after chasing the other man while armed with the blade and carrying a bottle of Buckfast tonic wine.

The 24-year-old, of no fixed abode, was refused bail on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon, attempted aggravated burglary and criminal damage in connection with the incident in Bangor, Co Down.

Police were alerted on November 1 last year that Ford was chasing a man and woman in the Willowbrook Drive area of the town.

Crown lawyer Iryna Kennedy said: “It was stated that he had a knife in one hand and a bottle of Buckfast in the other.”

Ford then allegedly confronted and attacked the other man with the Stanley Knife.

“The injured party attempted to defend himself, and in the process his hand was cut,” counsel said.

According to the prosecution he fled to a former partner’s nearby home and locked himself inside.

But it was claimed that Ford kicked at the front door and headbutted a glass panel in a bid to gain entry.

“He allegedly brandished the knife and threatened (the other man), saying ‘I will slice the face off you, I will leave you looking like the Joker’,” Mrs Kennedy submitted.

She confirmed this was an apparent reference to the villain from the Batman movies and comics.

Ford left the scene for a short period, the court heard, but returned bare-chested and began screaming while the injured party hid in the kitchen fearing another attack.

Defence barrister Conan Rea said the two men had been “acquaintances” who fell into dispute.

“(Ford’s) version of events was they were drinking with each other prior to an argument breaking out,” he said.

Denying bail, however, Mr Justice O’Hara ruled that it was not safe to release the accused at this stage.

The judge pointed out: “What worries me about this is that it was personal.

“He was allegedly threatening to slice and then came back and threatened to slice again.”