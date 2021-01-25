Man awaiting trial for murder of Derry man Edward Meenan granted bail

A 33-year old man awaiting trial for the November 2018 murder of Edward Meenan was granted bail today (Monday).

As he agreed to release Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, Mr Justice O'Hara warned that any breaches of the conditions imposed would result in a return to custody where he will remain until the trial.

Rodgers, of no fixed abode, is one of four people charged with offences arising from the murder of Edward Meenan. The body of the 52-year old was discovered in an alleyway in the Creggan Street of Derry, after he sustained multiple stab wounds.

The defendant appeared via a videolink with Maghaberry at Belfast Crown Court, where a Crown barrister voiced opposition to his release on the ground he has breached bail on several occasions.

Rodgers was released from custody in September 2019 but was returned last December following several incidents with police and breaches of bail.

Crown barrister Catherine Chasemore expressed concerns that Rodgers had "repeatedly shown he is willing to breach bail and that he will commit further offences on bail."

Ms Chasemore said that one of the breaches concerned Rodgers carrying a knife. This, she said, was in the context of Rodgers being charged with a murder where the deceased was stabbed 55 times.

Mr Justice O'Hara asked defence barrister Sean Doherty to address these concerns and said: "There is an inevitable concern about Mr Rodgers repeated failure to comply with conditions of bail.

"Why should I accept he will comply with conditions which are set now, which he clearly hasn't met with conditions of bail which were set before?"

Mr Doherty said that whilst there had been breaches, most of these had been 'technical' - including breaching an 8am curfew by putting his bins out at 7.52am.

The barrister said another breach of curfew was when a "mob" arrived at his address in Ballymena. Mr Doherty said: "They were there to attack him and he made his escape."

Mr Doherty acknowledged that whilst his client's possession of a knife last December was concerning, there was "no suggestion" Rodgers was brandishing the weapon when he came to police attention or that he threatened anyone with it.

Saying Rodgers "paid the price" for that incident as he "spent Christmas and the New Year in prison", Mr Doherty urged Mr Justice O'Hara to release his client with "one final warning."

He pointed out that as the trial involved four co-accused, due to the current restrictions regarding multiple defendants the hearing may not take place until the winter.

Mr Justice O'Hara said that on the basis that the trial will not take place before the summer, he granted the application for bail and said: "As far as I am concerned, this is his final chance and any breach of bail conditions will lead to him staying in custody until the trial for murder takes place."

Rodgers was released on his own bail of £500 with an additional surety of £800. He will live at an address approved by police, will adhere to a 9pm to 8am curfew and he will be tagged.

He was also banned from drinking alcohol, taking non-prescription drugs and will report to police three times a week.

In addition, Rodgers has been ordered to stay out of Co Londonderry apart from attending his GP, solicitors or court, and has been banned from contacting any of his co-accused.