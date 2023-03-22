Man barred from Belfast bus centre after ‘offering MDMA to security guard’

A man who allegedly offered to sell MDMA to a security guard at a Belfast bus centre is to be barred from entering the station, Northern Ireland’s top judge has ordered.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan imposed the prohibition on Sean McDonnell as she granted him bail on a trial basis.

The 23-year-old, from Downpatrick in Co Down, was arrested on February 13 over an incident at the Europa Bus Centre on Glengall Street.

Prosecutors claimed that he had offered to sell MDMA, also known as ecstasy, to a security officer working in the city centre transport hub.

Police searched the defendant and located quantities of pregabalin and diazepam, the High Court heard.

When questioned about the alleged approach to the guard, he replied: “I can’t remember, I have been eating tablets.”

McDonnell, whose address was given as hostel accommodation on the Crumlin Road in Belfast, faces charges of being concerned in making an offer to supply Class A drugs and two counts of possessing Class C drugs.

Defence counsel Sean Doherty said his client had been associating with “negative peer influences”, abused recreational substances and estranged from his family.

Disputing that any actual MDMA was ever offered by McDonnell, the barrister accepted: “He was clearly behaving in a foolish way at the time of his arrest.

“This is the first time he’s been in custody and it’s been a chastening experience for him.”

Dame Siobhan decided to grant bail to the accused for a four-week trial period because his mother “generously” agreed to provide accommodation.

“The court takes a very dim view of people in a public place acting in this way; it reflects badly on our society but also on this young man,” the Chief Justice stressed.

She ordered: “He is to reside at the address in Downpatrick and not to enter the Europa Bus Station in Belfast.

“If there is any breach, bail will be lost.”