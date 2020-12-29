Man 'beaten unconscious during Belfast drug deal', court told

Christopher Kearns, 27, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the assault on April 14

A man was allegedly beaten unconscious and suffered a bleed on the brain at a meeting in west Belfast to buy drugs, the High Court heard on Tuesday.

Prosecutors claimed he was attacked in a garden at Arundel Walk after arrangements were made on Facebook.

Christopher Kearns, 27, faces a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent over the assault on April 14 this year.

Opposing his renewed application for bail, Crown lawyer Natalie Pinkerton said the victim was invited to the scene via social media.

"The injured party has been quite candid with police that was to arrange the sale of drugs," she submitted.

According to the prosecution he was then attacked by Kearns and a co-accused, sustaining injuries which included a broken nose.

"My information is the injured party suffered a bleed to the brain," Ms Pinkerton added.

Detectives are still attempting to recover those Facebook messages as part of the investigation, the court was told.

Kearns, of Arundel Walk, was seeking to be released from custody based on the time taken to reach trial.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd claimed medical evidence has yet to be provided in full.

"I accept this is a serious case, but the delay is such that bail should be granted," he argued.

Adjourning the application, Mr Justice Maguire directed the prosecution to provide a full update on progress on the case.

He said: "Undesirable though it may be in some cases to grant bail, because of delay it has been done, and, if necessary, it will be done."