Man behind ‘savage and very violent’ machete attack jailed for six years

A man who launched a “savage, sustained and very violent” machete attack on another man was jailed for six years today .

The victim sustained life-changing injuries, lost body parts and is now living in a care home as a result of the March 2021 incident.

Lee Thomas Ross appeared at Belfast Crown Court where he was handed a sentence of 12 years — which was divided equally between prison and licence — on a charge of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The 47-year-old admitted attacking his victim in his Kilbroney House flat on the Cregagh Estate in east Belfast after the pair had been drinking and taking drugs.

Whilst Ross claimed he armed himself with a machete after feeling in fear of the other man, Judge Neil Rafferty KC noted the catalogue of injuries inflicted when Ross “went from nought to 100”.

The emergency services were called to the scene in the early hours of March 30, last year. Ross made the 999 call and told the operator he had hit someone with a machete.

Upon arrival, the badly injured victim was found lying outside Ross's flat, with Ross asking them “Is he dead?”

The wounded man was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital and after being placed in a medically-induced coma, he was treated for life-threatening injuries.

He sustained two injuries to his brain, and was treated for multiple lacerations to his shoulders, arms, thighs and back.

His left arm was partially severed, severe damage was sustained to both hands and he lost the small finger of his right hand in the machete attack.

Judge Rafferty said that after reading a Victim Impact Statement, there was no doubt the attack had left the man with life-altering injuries.

In his statement, the victim spoke of his loss of dignity and said that due to the severe nature and extent of his injuries, he now resides at a care home and is awaiting further brain surgery.

Ross, with an address at Bruce Avenue in Comber, told Probation he acted as he did due to being in fear of the other man.

He claimed that after drinking and taking drugs in his flat, he asked the other man to leave.

Ross also claimed after this request was refused, the other man grabbed him by the throat and may have had a knife — which prompted him to go to his bedroom and arm himself with a machete.

The Judge said: “What is absolutely clear from the extensive nature of the injuries, is that having armed himself with a machete, the defendant assaulted the victim in what can only be described as a savage, sustained and very violent attack which has produced life-changing injuries.”

Judge Rafferty noted Ross has displayed a lack of victim empathy and has previous offences for violence on his criminal record.

Also noted was a stash of weaponry which was found by police during a search of Ross's flat in the aftermath of the machete attack.

After being deemed as a dangerous offender who presents a serious risk to the public by both the Probation Board and Judge Rafferty, an additional period of four years on licence was imposed which will run after Ross has served his 12-year sentence.