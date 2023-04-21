Man bit his pregnant wife on the face after being asked to take his schizophrenia medication, court told

The 27-year-old accused, of Hartfield Avenue in Portadown, Co Armagh, was granted bail. — © PA

A man allegedly bit his pregnant wife on the face after being asked to take his schizophrenia medication, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Taiyub Rasool inflicted a “nasty” wound to her nose as part of two separate attacks.

The 27-year-old accused, of Hartfield Avenue in Portadown, Co Armagh, was granted bail under conditions prohibiting him from going near the woman’s current home.

Rasool is charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm on April 14 and January 21 this year.

The court heard he allegedly launched a sudden and inexplicable attack after his pregnant wife asked him to take his medication last week.

She claimed that he bit her twice on the face and punched her to the jaw.

“It caused a nasty laceration to the complainant’s nose,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

Another relative at the family’s home heard screaming and saw the alleged victim emerge with her face bleeding.

She was treated in hospital, receiving a number of stitches for the wound.

Rasool is also accused of carrying out a similar previous attack which left her in extreme pain.

The prosecutor added: “He did not consent to giving dental impressions to rule him in or out from causing the injuries to his wife.”

Defence counsel disclosed Rasool was diagnosed with schizophrenia earlier this year.

He argued that his client’s current address is up to four miles away from a rural area where the alleged victim now lives.

Granting bail to the defendant, Lord Justice Treacy imposed an exclusion zone and banned him from contacting his wife.

The judge warned Rasool: “If you don’t abide by all of the conditions the court has imposed, you will go back into custody and stay there until this case is dealt with.”