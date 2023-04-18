Man "caught red-handed" with almost two kilograms of cannabis is jailed

A 57-year old man who was "caught red-handed" with just under two kilograms of cannabis in his home was jailed for 14 months today (Tuesday).

Peter Kong will spend an additional 14 months on licence when he is released from custody after he admitted a charge of possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply.

The Chinese national, with an address as Lakelands in Craigavon, appeared for his plea hearing at Belfast Crown Court via a videolink with HMP Magilligan.

He was arrested after police searched his then home at Claremont Street in Belfast on August 4 last year.

Kong was present and during the search police found a suitcase under a desk which contained two packages of herbal cannabis amounting to 1.96 kilograms.

Various amounts of cash totalling £600 were also located in the property and when Kong was arrested he told police an unknown male had taken him to the house in Belfast and told him he could live there.

Via an interpretor, Kong also made the case this man gave him a key and also claimed others gave him money to pay the landlord - and in return he helped move and deliver 'some stuff' in packages but he didn't know the contents.

Crown prosecutor Rosemary Walsh said Kong was "caught red-handed" on the day of the drugs raid at his home, while defence barrister Declan Quinn indicated Kong had been exploited by others.

Mr Quinn also spoke of his client's "social and linguistic isolation" whilst on remand for the drugs charge and revealed that apart from his legal team, Kong had received no visitors in prison.

As he imposed the 28-month sentence, Judge Patrick McGurgan told Kong: "You were given free accommodation and money in return for clearly acting as an individual who accepted receipt of the drugs, stored the drugs and delivered the drugs. There is no doubt you were trusted in that role."

Judge McGurgan also ordered the destruction of the drugs seized and said the £600 found during the search should be donated to Addictions NI.