Man caught trying to push stolen car after burning out clutch jailed

A man caught trying to push a stolen car after burning out the clutch has been jailed for four months.

Daryl McCourt was said to have been behind the wheel of a Ford Mondeo which collided with other cars in south Belfast.

The 25-year-old, with an address at London Road in the city, admitted theft of a vehicle, careless driving, and failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the Mondeo was spotted travelling erratically at Ravenhill Avenue in the early hours of July 9, 2017.

Prosecutors said it had caused damage to a number of other vehicles in the area.

Police arrived at London Road minutes later and spotted McCourt standing between the open door and driver's seat of the Mondeo.

"The engine was off and there was a smell of burning coming from the car," a Crown lawyer said.

"The defendant told police he had found it abandoned and was attempting to push it to the side of the road."

But according to an independent witness who had stopped to offer help, McCourt claimed it was his vehicle, he had burned the clutch out and needed help pushing it home.

Police then received a report that a Seat Ibiza had been damaged by the Mondeo.

Defence solicitor Timothy McCrudden acknowledged: "There's absolutely excuse for this type of offending."

He told the court his client has struggled with addiction issues since adolescence.

Imposing four months custody, District Judge Fiona Bagnall also disqualified McCourt from driving for 12 months.