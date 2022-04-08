Man charged after stripping naked in Derry’s Foyleside shopping centre

A man has appeared in court accused of stripping naked at the Foyleside Centre in Londonderry.

After being told about the incident on Thursday, District Judge Barney McElholm said that most people had thought the ‘funniest thing in Derry yesterday was the final series of Derry Girls’.

Francis Kelly (35), of Aberfoyle Terrace in Derry, was charged with outraging public decency by stripping naked in Foyleside Shopping Centre and being disorderly on April 7.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

He told the court CCTV operators reported to police about a naked man in Marks & Spencer in Foyleside.

When police arrived, Kelly was still naked in full view of members of the public. Staff told police they had challenged Kelly in relation to a theft as he was leaving the store. He handed an item back and was then asked about another item and proceeded to strip.

When police approached him he began shouting loudly.

The court heard that Kelly had earlier been challenged regarding a theft from another supermarket.

The officer said Kelly was just out of prison and had 86 previous convictions.

Defence counsel Chris Logue said if this man drinks there was ‘a high likelihood’ he will re-offend.

He said his client has no memory of what happened and was ‘completely disappointed’, he ended up in this position which he said was ‘a new low’.

Kelly was released on bail to appear again on May 6 and banned from Foyleside.