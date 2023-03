The scene at Tesco in Antrim after an ATM machine was stolen (Paul Michael/PA)

A 28-year-old man has been charged with conspiracy to steal and possession of a Class B controlled drug following the theft of a double ATM from a supermarket in Antrim on Friday.

The arrest was made by detectives involving a spate of recent ATM thefts.

The man is expected to appear before Antrim Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.