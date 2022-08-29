Man charged in Ballygawley shooting incident is granted bail

A man has been released on bail after being charged following a shooting incident in Co Tyrone.

Andrew McCrum (20) appeared before a special sitting of Dungannon Magistrates’ Court following the incident in Ballygawley.

The co-accused is his father, Robert McCrum, who allegedly fired the shots, although he remains at large.

McCrum, from Millix Road, Ballygawley, appeared by video-link from police custody.

He is charged with possessing a firearm or ammunition with intent to endanger life or property, as well as assisting offenders.

The charges relate to an incident which occurred during the early hours of Sunday when two shots were fired in the Main Street area of Ballygawley.

One shot was allegedly fired in the air and the other towards the window of a pub.

McCrum was arrested a short time later.

A detective constable told Dungannon Magistrates’ Court the charges could be connected.

She explained police were called by staff in The Tailor’s House after the defendant and his father attended the establishment.

It is alleged the defendant went into the bar and it was his father who fired the shots, following a disagreement with other persons on the premises.

During interview, Andrew McCrum accepted being at The Tailor’s House but denied any knowledge of his father’s intentions when he attended.

Both men left the area after the incident.

The detective confirmed “a substantial number of guns” were seized from the family home, as McCrum and his father and brother all hold firearms licences.

“Because a number of witnesses have refused to participate in the investigation, we are having difficulty identifying the exact firearm used, therefore we cannot confirm if it is one which was legally held,” the detective said.

In respect of bail, the detective added: “Although we are sympathetic with the defendant, our fear at present is we cannot account for all firearms used in this incident.

“We also have concerns over potential witness interference as the defendant’s father is his co-accused and remains outstanding and the nature of the incident has put a number of people in fear. The defendant also lives in close proximity to the scene.”

A defence solicitor told the court the charges are denied and, while considering her client’s address is not suitable, offered McCrum’s grandfather’s home in Aughnacloy.

District Judge Steven Keown agreed to release McCrum on bail in the sum of £500 and there must be no contact with any witnesses or co-accused.

He is also to abide by a curfew from 10pm to 6am, is banned from entering Ballygawley and must not possess any firearms.

The case will return to court on September 21.