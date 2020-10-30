Man charged over £2m Belfast cannabis seizure 'could be victim of modern slavery', court told

Xian Li Chen's lawyer claimed he has been moved around like "a commodity"

A 55-year-old man charged in connection with the seizure of £2m worth of cannabis in Belfast could be a victim of modern slavery, a court heard was told on Friday.

The Chinese national, with an address at Tudor Avenue in the city, was arrested with a 33-year-old co-accused during a police operation on July 15 this year.

Detectives from the PSNI's Organised Crime Branch confiscated the drugs following searches at three properties in south and east Belfast.

At the time police said the cannabis had an estimated street value of at least £2m.

Chen faces charges of possessing and conspiracy to supply Class B drugs, illegal entry to the UK and having a false passport.

Belfast Magistrates' Court was told on Friday that he arrived in Dublin in July 2019, allegedly using an alias, and claimed asylum before moving to Northern Ireland.

Opposing his application for bail, police said he could either flee or re-offend to feed and clothe himself.

During the hearing it emerged that investigations are being carried out into claims he was subjected to human trafficking.

Citing a preliminary assessment from the Home Office, District Judge George Conner said: "The statement is that there are reasonable grounds to conclude (Chen) is a victim of modern slavery."

Defence counsel Declan Quinn argued there was evidence to back the interim finding.

Chen was arrested at a sparsely furnished house where a quantity of drugs had been posted to, according to the barrister.

Referring to the suspected exploitation of his client, Mr Quinn said: "This man had absolutely no jewellery, cash, car or trappings of wealth.

"He presented, to use the proverbial, with his two arms the one length.

"All of the circumstances are consistent with this man being moved around and effectively treated as a commodity."

Adjourning the bail application for two weeks, Mr Conner said he wanted more information on Chen's status before making a decision.