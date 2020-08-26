Man charged over alleged scam targeting OAPs has bail application refused

Ward is allegedly linked by CCTV evidence from the bank machines

Up to 120 pensioners across Belfast have allegedly been targeted by fraudsters posing as police in attempts to gain access to their savings, a court heard yesterday.

One victim had money taken out of their account every day for a fortnight before the authorities were notified, a detective said.

The full scale of the suspected scam emerged as a 31-year-old man charged in connection with the investigation was refused permission to travel in a car.

John Ward, of Carrington Street in the city, faces counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit blackmail, and acquiring criminal property.

He is accused of conspiring with others to falsely claim to be from the police and request a victim's assistance with an investigation, exposing him to a risk of loss. A previous court was told a Belfast man in his eighties was informed criminals could clear out his account, taking up to £15,000, unless he assisted with bogus inquiries back in April.

Due to the Covid-19 lockdown in force at the time, police said he was persuaded to leave a card and PIN number on his doorstep.

They were collected and used at two different ATMs, it was claimed, with £820 taken within an hour before the pensioner realised what was going on.

Ward is allegedly linked by CCTV evidence from the bank machines. Similar methods were said to have been used by a wider gang in other incidents for which he has not been charged.

The case is also linked to an alleged plot to extort £17,500 from a man in England suffering from cerebral palsy.

At Belfast Magistrates' Court a detective from the PSNI's Economic Crime Unit revealed the number of potential victims.

Ward, who is currently on bail, was seeking to have a ban on him being in a private car lifted.

Defence solicitor Diarmaid Kelly insisted his client only wanted to accompany his partner and children for days out.

But District Judge Fiona Bagnall ruled the bail terms must remain unchanged.