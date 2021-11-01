Man charged over Comber stabbing incident is remanded into custody

A Co Down man was remanded into custody on Monday on charges arising from a stabbing incident.

Appearing at Downpatrick Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 22-year-old Roben Johnston spoke only to confirm that he understood the two charges against him.

Johnston, from High Street in Comber, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing a weapon, namely two knives, with intent to cause GBH on October 30 this year.

Appealing for information at the time, a police spokesperson said that at approximately 9.30pm, police received a report of an altercation in Mill Street.

On arrival they located a man who had sustained a number of stab wounds and he was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Detective Inspector Snoddy said: “I would ask anyone who was in the area of Mill Street at the time or who may have dashcam or other footage to contact detectives at Bangor on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1909 30/10/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

In court on Monday, a Detective Constance gave evidence that she believed she could connect Johnston to each of the charges and as defence counsel Stuart Magee did not apply for bail, District Judge Amanda Brady remanded him into custody and adjourned the case to November 17.