Man charged over ‘dissident snowman’ window mural fails in legal bid to return to Saoradh’s Derry offices

A man accused of painting a mural of a snowman pressing a bomb detonator at the Derry headquarters of dissident-linked group Saoradh has failed in a High Court bid to be allowed back into the building.

William Martin McDonnell is currently on bail charged with having articles in support of a proscribed organisation over the Christmas-themed window display.

The 36-year-old, of Balbane Pass in the city, sought the removal of a prohibition on entering Saoradh’s offices so that he can carry out community-based youth work.

Denying his application, Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan ruled that any work can be undertaken elsewhere.

The court heard the window painting appeared at Saoradh’s Chamberlain Street base on November 24 last year - a week after two police officers escaped injury in a New IRA bomb attack in Strabane, Co Tyrone.

It appeared to depict a snowman appearing to press a detonator linked to a command wire.

The image also contained the wording “they haven’t gone away ye know”, viewed as a reference to the well-known phrase previously associated with the Provisional IRA.

Amid claims the display bore similarities to the bid to kill members of the PSNI in Strabane, complaints were made by a number of local councillors.

“It was found offensive and insulting to the community that such a mural would be displayed one week after the attempted murder of police,” a Crown lawyer said.

McDonnell was arrested in January under the Terrorism Act after being identified as one of the two men who allegedly created the image.

In a prepared statement he accepted involvement in painting the display, but denied doing so in support of a proscribed organisation.

But according to the prosecution, it was the latest in a series of murals with an “anti-police or anti-British undertone” at the offices of Saoradh, described in court as the unofficial political wing of the New IRA.

“Painting the mural, which he has admitted to doing, continues to show a sentiment towards the use of violence by dissident republicans,” counsel submitted.

Opposing McDonnell’s bid to vary his bail terms, the barrister insisted there are other venues in the Creggan Estate for carrying out youth work.

“It should be done in a neutral environment, not in an office that willingly displays articles in support of a proscribed organisation and sells items that support convicted terrorists,” he added.

A defence barrister argued that it was necessary for some of the mediation work to be carried out at Junior McDaid House.

The court also heard McDonnell’s co-accused has never been subject to the same restriction.

““My client has been prohibited now for nearly three months from entering that particular premises and that mural, on the police evidence, appears to be still there,” his lawyer stressed.

“His absence from it has not led to that being removed… it appears to be continuing even in his absence.”

However, Dame Siobhan refused to vary McDonnell’s bail terms.

She ruled: “(The prosecution’s) arguments are the more convincing in the full circumstances of this case, particularly when any youth work can take place elsewhere.”