Man charged over Jamie Bryson ‘threat to kill’ broke bail terms, court told

Accused (60) remanded in custody after phones seized

Robert Beck had been on bail accused of making a threat to kill Jamie Bryson (inset)

A man who allegedly threatened Jamie Bryson and other loyalists that they “would be whacked” has been remanded in custody for breaching bail conditions.

Robert Beck initially appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court by videolink from Musgrave Street PSNI station.

After he was moved from the camera during a short break, District Judge Mark Hamill ordered the 60-year-old be driven to court to appear in person.

Beck, from east Belfast, had been on bail accused of making a threat to kill Mr Bryson on June 1 this year and breaching a restraining order on the same date.

A bench warrant had been issued, but Beck had been mocking police on social media in breach of his bail conditions.

He was also reported to have driven past the house of a second north Down loyalist, a man he previously threatened. This individual was not at home at the time, but his family was and reported seeing Beck doing loops of their housing development on a motorbike and driving slowly past their house.

A previous court heard Mr Bryson received a call from an unknown number just after 8.30am on June 1 this year.

When he answered it, a male voice that Mr Bryson recognised as the defendant, said it was “Bobby Beck”. Naming the loyalist activist and others, the caller said they “had until midnight or they would be whacked”, a detective told the court.

Around half an hour later, a post on social media said the named individuals should be “looking over their shoulders… legitimate targets… will be attacked on sight… the gloves are off… up the SEA UDA”.

An officer said the men’s names were also daubed on a wall with crosshairs and the words ‘Real UFF’.

Beck was arrested and questioned but claimed he had nothing to do with the incidents, saying he had lost his phone a few days beforehand.

The court heard Mr Bryson managed to make a partial recording of the call, but Beck denied he was the caller, suggesting it “just sounded like him”.

Following a court appearance on June 16, he was freed on High Court bail and with conditions including a residence order, a curfew, a ban on having mobile phones and an order not to contact the alleged victims.

In court yesterday, a detective claimed Beck had failed to answer his front door on June 28, that police retrieved two mobile phones from his home when he was arrested on Wednesday, and “there is material in police hands that shows he had made contact” with Mr Bryson.

Noting Beck had convictions for similar offences and multiple breaches of bail and court orders, the officer said police were objecting to his release over fears he would commit further offences or break bail conditions.

Beck’s solicitor told the court his client was asleep in bed when police called at his door to check he was complying with his bail conditions.

He said that because Beck was on“strong medication for anxiety and depression,” he simply did not hear the knocking.

The solicitor added: “They [officers] said they had tried to contact him by phone, and other than that there was nothing else”.

“So, they tried to contact him by mobile phone, knowing full well he should not have a phone.

“I struggle to see how that is an effective means of communication, given the bail conditions”.

According to the defence case, one of the phones retrieved from Beck’s home by the police was left there by a third party who had been staying with him.

The other phone had no internet capability and Beck disputes making any contact with it.

Mr Hamill told the lawyer while she had done her best, on the face of it the defendant had breached at least two out of five conditions, so “he has no chance of me interfering with his High Court bail”.

Remanding Beck into custody and adjourning the case to August 16, the judge said there was “no way in the world I will give this man bail with these plethora of breaches”.