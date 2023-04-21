Man charged over MI5 surveillance operation against New IRA granted bail to attend son’s confirmation

A Co Armagh man charged over an MI5 surveillance operation against the New IRA leadership has been granted compassionate bail to attend his son's confirmation — © Getty Images

Shea Reynolds is currently on remand charged with directing terrorism, membership of a proscribed organisation and conspiracy to possess Semtex explosives and firearms with intent to endanger life.

Defence counsel Desmond Hutton KC told Belfast Crown Court that Reynolds (30), of Kilwilke Road, Lurgan, is currently awaiting trial on separate terrorist charges.

Reynolds was one of a number of men arrested in Lurgan in September 2016 and charged with being part of a terrorist plot following the discovery of an improvised explosive device.

Mr Hutton told Belfast Recorder Judge Patricia Smyth that Reynolds was remanded in relation to offences arising out of Operation Arbacia “into a number of meetings alleged to have taken place at a cottage in the Tyrone area between February and July 2020”.

He said the compassionate bail application was to allow Reynolds to attend his son's confirmation next Wednesday, April 26, between 3pm and 7pm at St Patrick's chapel in Lurgan.

“This is a significant family occasion. The son has actually asked the applicant to be his sponsor at the confirmation,” said Mr Hutton.

“The applicant will be chaperoned by his instructing solicitor. There is a £10,000 cash surety to be provided by a friend of the applicant.”

He added that Reynolds had previously been granted bail for the ‘Lurgan offences’ and had complied with all conditions.

A prosecution barrister said Reynolds was unsuccessful in a bail application in January 2021 to attend the birth of his child.

“The bail was refused because of the second set of charges over the ‘Operation Arbacia’ surveillance and the objection is the likelihood of committing further offences which is very high.

“He was captured in the surveillance, in both audio and video, taking part in these various meetings.

“There is also the risk of him absconding and the risk he poses to the public.

“It is a balancing exercise for the court but we say the balance should come down on the application being refused,” he added.

In evidence under sworn oath, defence solicitor Gavin Booth of Phoenix Law told Judge Smyth: “I have chaperoned a number of prisoners in the past, including Patrick Blair, who was convicted of serious terrorism charges in another undercover MI5 operation.

“I accompanied him to the bedside of his dying sister and I was with him at all times. I only do this with people I trust and that would be no threat to me or others.

“At Christmas time, myself and Mr Mackin from our office chaperoned Kevin Murphy, a co-accused of this defendant, to a hospital where his grandchildren were born premature.

“I drove Mr Murphy, who is alleged to be the leader of the IRA, back to the prison.

“Mr Reynold has given me an undertaking he will return to prison and I am fully confident that he will return. If there was any risk to me I will be phoning the police,” added Mr Booth.

Granting the compassionate bail application subject to conditions, Judge Smyth said: “I have heard evidence from a solicitor, who is an officer of the court and who has obligations to this court, and I am satisfied on balance that the risk to the public can be reduced for a period of four hours.”

The Belfast Recorder said the solicitor was to be with the defendant at all times, Reynolds was not to use a mobile phone and the £10,000 cash surety is to be lodged in court.

The judge added: “Mr Booth, if the defendant attempts to use a mobile phone or attempts or suggests he is not abiding by the terms of this bail, you are under obligation to contact the police.”