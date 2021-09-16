Man charged over murdered Garda robbery to face trial in non-jury court

Brendan Treanor (33) latest suspect due before judges after south Armagh killer jailed

A man charged with the Credit Union robbery during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe (41) was shot dead is to stand trial before the Republic’s Special Criminal Court.

Brendan Treanor (33) is charged with the robbery of €7,000 and conspiracy to commit burglary in five counties between 2012 and 2013.

Mr Donohoe was shot dead while on an armed cash escort at the Lordship Credit Union in Dundalk, Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

Last year, south Armagh man Aaron Brady (30) was convicted of the capital murder of Mr Donohoe and jailed for a minimum of 40 years.

Brady was found guilty by majority verdict following the longest murder trial in the Republic’s history at 122 days.

The case was marred by attempts to intimidate key prosecution witnesses.

A number of people refused to give testimony.

A second man wanted in relation to the investigation is being held in the UK on foot of a European Arrest Warrant.

James Flynn (30), also from south Armagh but with an address in Watford, England, is being sought by gardai to be charged with the Credit Union robbery and conspiring to commit burglary.

Yesterday morning, Treanor, from Emer Terrace on Castletown Road, Dundalk, appeared before a sitting of the local district court.

Lawyers on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) applied for a certificate for the accused to face trial before the non-jury court.

In certain cases, the State can apply for a certificate to transfer a trial to the Special Criminal Court if it is believed the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

The application was granted and Treanor’s case was adjourned to a later date before the three-judge court.

A previous bail hearing heard that gardai allege that Treanor was part of a criminal gang involved in creeper burglaries across five counties between September 11, 2012, and January 23, 2013.

They also said that the car used in the robbery was stolen two days earlier in a similar type of burglary in Co Louth.

Treanor was remanded in custody to a later date.

Gardai are continuing to investigate witness interference during Brady’s trial and have submitted a file to the DPP recommending that a number of people are charged in relation to the inquiry.

During the murder trial, a video of one person giving a statement to gardai was widely circulated online, with the man branded a tout.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Michael White said that it was the most outrageous contempt of court he had ever come across.

The man was one of four witnesses who refused to come to court and give evidence during the trial.

Some witnesses were also contacted online in the weeks and days before they were due to give evidence.

Crossmaglen man Brady was taken from his Portlaoise Prison cell and quizzed as part of the inquiry last November.

A close associate of Brady aged in his 50s was arrested at the time in relation to the campaign of witness intimidation.

Six other people, including a number of notorious Dublin criminals, have also been quizzed as part of the Garda probe.