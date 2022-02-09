Man charged over two deaths in a Belfast road crash allegedly breached no-alcohol order, court hears

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on Belfast’s Ravenhill Road. Credit: Alan Lewis/Photopress Belfast

A man released on charges of causing two deaths in a Belfast road crash allegedly breached a no-alcohol order by taking cases of beer into his home, a court has heard.

Adrian Ursu is facing an attempt to revoke his bail over claims he was spotted with two boxes just 24 hours after getting out of custody.

But a defence lawyer emphatically denied any violation, insisting the 32-year-old was only carrying in crates of Coca Cola with the household shopping.

A judge was also told that a breath test returned a zero reading for alcohol.

Ursu, of Doonbeg Drive in Newtownabbey, is being prosecuted over a fatal two-car collision on the Ravenhill Road last month.

The Ford Focus he was allegedly driving at speed crashed into a Skoda Octavia taxi travelling in the opposite direction.

Belfast man Jon O’Hara (47), and a second, publicly unidentified man, were both killed in the collision on January 22.

Five people had to be taken to hospital for treatment. They included the taxi driver, who suffered serious back injuries, and another passenger who remains in intensive care.

Ursu is charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and two counts of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

Previous courts heard the case against him is based on CCTV footage of his car allegedly veering across central lines and striking the Skoda.

It was also claimed that the accused, a Romanian national, spoke “nonchalantly” about drinking six beers earlier on the day of the accident.

At the High Court on Monday he was granted bail under conditions including an alcohol prohibition.

However, he was detained again for allegedly breaching those terms the following day.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a member of the public claims to have spotted Ursu bringing two cases of suspected beer into his house.

Police were alerted and carried out searches at the property.

Some empty tins and unopened bottles were located in a garden shed, but no boxes of beer.

With Ursu insisting that nothing belonged to him, a breath test showed no traces of alcohol in his system.

Defence solicitor Ciaran Toner argued that his client had only been bringing in cases of Coca Cola along with other groceries.

A supermarket shopping receipt showing no alcohol purchases was provided to support his case.

Adjourning the application to revoke bail, District Judge Mark McGarrity said it was to allow the eyewitness to give evidence.

As Ursu was released again until the hearing resumes next week, Mr Toner expressed concerns at the wider handling of the case.

The lawyer said: “Mr Ursu was interviewed without any statements, forensic or CCTV evidence being put to him.

“There are serious issues about this case overall.”