Man charged over young GAA player’s tragic road death

A Belfast man appeared in court today on charges arising out of the tragic road death of a talented GAA player.

John Fagan (37) was charged with causing the death of Tyrone teenager Joshua Griggs by dangerous driving.

The 19-year-old, from Newmills, outside Coalisland, died following an incident involving a lorry in the Foxleigh Fields area of Banbridge on June 8, 2021.

The 37-year-old defendant, from Dalriada Park in Belfast, was also charged with an offence under health and safety legislation. It alleged that as an employee he failed to take reasonable care for the health and safety of other persons who may be affected by his actions or omissions at work.

Charged alongside him was Contract Services DNG Ltd, from the Bovean Road in Dungannon. It faces a single count of failing to ensure, “as far as was reasonably practical,” the health and safety and welfare of employees.

Appearing at Banbridge Magistrates Court, sitting in Newry, 44-year-old director Patrick John McKenna confirmed he was authorised to appear on behalf of the company.

Known to his friends as Josh, the deceased was a talented young GAA star and youth team coach and had been awarded Reserve Player of the Year for his club Brackaville Owen Roes just a few weeks before the tragic incident.

In court today, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against the defendants which was conceded by their respective solicitors.

Both Fagan and Mr McKenna for the defendant company declined their rights to comment on the charges at this stage.

Granting bail, District Judge Eamon King returned the case to Newry Crown Court and scheduled the arraignment to be heard on May 4.