Man charged with Belfast city centre stabbing remanded in custody

A police car outside the building where the victim was attacked

A man was remanded in custody today in connection with an alleged stabbing at offices in Belfast city centre.

Cameron McClements, 24, appeared in court charged with attempting to murder another man on Tuesday afternoon.

McClements, of Gloucester Park in Hillsborough, Co Down, faces a further count of possessing a kitchen knife in public.

The charges relate to an incident at the Scottish Provident Building on Donegall Square West.

The alleged victim was taken to hospital for treatment to his wounds.

No further details were disclosed during the brief hearing at Belfast Magistrates' Court.

An investigating detective said he could connect the accused to the charges.

With no application for bail made, District Judge Peter Magill remanded McClements in custody.

His case was adjourned to October 10, when he is due to appear back in court by video-link.