Man charged with Co Antrim pub murder apologises to family and is granted bail

Murder accused Malachy Crawford and (inset) Paul O'Boyle who was killed in a Co Antrim village pub

The man accused of murdering Paul O’Boyle in a Co Antrim village pub has apologised for punching him, a court heard on Wednesday.

Defence counsel for Malachy Crawford (56) told Limavady Magistrates’ Court that he admits punching the victim once but denies intending to kill or cause Mr O’Boyle serious harm.

The 58-year-old victim died eight days after the incident in the bar which was partly caught on CCTV.

With relatives of the defendant and the deceased listening to the bail application, the defence barrister said Crawford had been “deeply affected” by what had happened.

He added that his client, who was granted bail, had asked him “to extend his sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and to echo the apologies he gave to police during the interviews”.

Crawford, from Wallace Park in Rasharkin, is accused of the murder of Mr O’Boyle on April 16 this year. He was found unconscious at the back of Sé Óg bar on Main Street in the village.

Crawford had originally been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was due to appear in court next month, but he was rearrested and charged with murder following the death.

In court, a detective constable outlined how the two men were drinking at the bar, with Mr O’Boyle having consumed “14 pints of beer”.

He rolled himself a cigarette and lit it while sitting at the bar, but when he got up to go to the smoking area, he head-butted Crawford and then went to the beer garden.

She said CCTV cameras at the bar had captured Crawford following him out “20 seconds later” and after approaching the victim, punched him in the face with his left hand, causing him to fall and hit his head.

It was heard that while Crawford accepts that aspect of the incident, he disputes the police case that he delivered a second blow while Mr O’Boyle was lying prone on the ground.

Mr O’Boyle was taken to hospital and passed away eight days later. The court heard a second post-mortem examination had confirmed the cause of death was “from the head injury from the fall”.

Crawford was arrested the following day and the detective constable said during interviews he “made full admissions” about what had happened.

She said that although Crawford was given police bail before Mr O’Boyle died, there were objections to him being freed due to concerns that he allegedly told the victim’s brother “this isn’t over” during a fight between the men in the immediate aftermath of what happened in the bar.

The detective constable said there were concerns about the risk of witness interference and also that the victim’s family had raised issues about the proposed bail address, which was not disclosed in court.

Crawford’s defence counsel said while there had been an altercation at his door immediately after the incident, he “very clearly denies” making any comments to the victim’s brother.

He also argued that even though the family had concerns about the bail address, police were satisfied that it was appropriate.

The barrister argued that apart from Mr O’Boyle’s death, nothing had materially changed to justify bail being refused.

He said that even before any evidence was put to Crawford during police interviews, he had given his full account of what had happened. The defence added that, for the most part, this had been corroborated by the CCTV footage in that there was a head-butt at the bar, Mr O’Boyle “appears to say something to him” as he goes to the smoking area and then Crawford is seen punching him once with his left “non-dominant hand”.

Where there is a difference, said the barrister, is that Crawford disputes punching the victim a second time while he was on the ground.

“He is charged with murder but that requires the mens rea (intention or knowledge) of intending to kill or cause GBH,” he said.

The lawyer added that given the facts of the case as it stands, “the prosecution will not be able to establish the necessary intent.”

Declaring that the objections to bail “do not hold water”, the barrister said Crawford does have a record but it’s of “some vintage”.

He also said that the events which led to Mr O’Boyle’s death “are not characterised by gratuitous or wanton violence”.

Explaining his decision to grant bail, District Judge Peter King said that the context of the case was tragic and that he has some concerns about the allegation that Crawford struck the victim for a second time.

As regards Crawford’s convictions, he said they did not evidence a man “prone to bouts of extreme violence” but is consistent with a man who has struggled with alcohol.

“On balance I’m going to grant bail,” said the judge, adding that the “determinative feature” was that nothing had materially changed since Crawford had been given police bail prior to Mr O’Boyle’s death.

Granting bail in the sum of £500 with a £10,000 surety from Crawford’s brother, District Judge King imposed other conditions including a curfew, reporting to police three times a week, exclusions zones around Rasharkin, Kilrea and Ballymena and no contact with any witness. Crawford is also not to be above the drink-drive limit at any time.

Adjourning the case to May 22, the judge added they were “at the foothills of what will be a long process” and that a trial was not likely to take place for months, if not years.