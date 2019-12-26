Man charged with Kinnaird Close double murder made full admissions, court told

Forensic experts at the scene in Kinnaird Close

A 35-year-old man charged with murdering two friends found dead in a north Belfast flat has "made full admissions", a court heard on Thursday.

Steven McBrine allegedly killed 37-year-old woman Frances Murray and 47-year-old Joseph Dutton after a row flared between them.

The victims' bodies were discovered at Kinnaird Close on Monday afternoon.

McBrine, also of Kinnaird Close, appeared before Belfast Magistrates' Court charged with the double murder.

Entering the dock in handcuffs, he nodded to confirm that he understood the allegations against him.

No bail application was made during the brief hearing.

But defence solicitor Denis Moloney described the case as a "great tragedy" involving friends who had been drinking together.

He put it to an investigating detective: "During interview the defendant... gave a full and frank account."

The detective replied: "He made full admissions to it."

Mr Moloney told the court McBrine and the two victims were friends who lived close to each other.

"The defendant knew the parties concerned, they had been put together," he said.

"Unfortunately a dispute has arisen and two people ended up dead.

"The defendant was fully cooperative with the authorities."

Remanding McBrine in custody, District Judge George Conner confirmed he will appear again by video-link on January 23.

Police were called to Kinnaird Close after a member of the public reported the victims' bodies had been found.

Other residents in the apartment complex and nearby homes were evacuated for a time as a major operation was launched.

Detectives said they believe some sort of altercation took place in the flat where Ms Murray and Mr Dutton were discovered.

They are also trying to locate a bag of blood soaked clothing believed to have been discarded in the local area.