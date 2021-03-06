Man charged with murder of Katie Simpson (21) in Derry

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Londonderry last year.

He is to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court this morning.

It's understood the charge relates to the death of Katie Simpson (21) from Middletown, Co Armagh. She died in Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9, following an incident at an address at Gortnessy Meadows on August 3.

Tributes at the time described former City of Armagh High School pupil as a "beautiful young lady". A family notice said she was "lovingly remembered by her sorrowing parents, sisters, brothers and all the family circle, and described her as a "much loved daughter" and a "dear sister".

A PSNI spokesperson said: "A 33-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman at Altnagelvin hospital on August 9, 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows on August 3.

"He remains in custody at present."