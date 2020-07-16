Man charged with possessing gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee appears in court

A man charged with possession of the gun used to murder journalist Lyra McKee has been granted bail after appearing before a district judge.

Niall Sheerin, 27, from Tyrconnell Street in Londonderry, appeared before Londonderry Magistrates' Court via video-link on Thursday morning.

He is charged with possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances and possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life.

A detective constable, who said he could connect Sheerin to the charges, told the court that DNA traces linked to the accused were found on the gun and the magazine.

the Hammerli X-Esse pistol used to muder Lyra McKee

The Hammerli X-Esse .22 pistol was discovered during searches in the Ballymagroarty area of Derry last month.

Following a 45-minute remand hearing, District Judge Steven Keown granted bail under several conditions, including a ban on Sheerin entering Derry city.