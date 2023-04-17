Man currently in Egypt to stand trial for rape in Belfast

The 34-year-old defendant appeared at court by videolink. — © Liam McBurney

A man currently in Egypt is to stand trial in Belfast on multiple charges of rape, a judge ordered today.

The 34-year-old defendant is also accused of subjecting a woman to a series of physical attacks.

He cannot be named to protect the identity of the complainant.

The man appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today via video link from a location in Egypt for a preliminary enquiry into the allegations against him.

He is charged with six counts of rape, three assaults occasioning actual bodily harm, and three common assaults.

All of the alleged offences were committed against the same woman on various dates between January 2015 and August 2020.

During the brief hearing the accused confirmed that he understood the charges, but declined to call any witnesses or give evidence at this stage.

A defence lawyer did not contest prosecution submissions that his client has a prima facie case to answer.

Granting the Crown's application, District Judge Steven Keown returned the man for trial at Belfast Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Mr Keown confirmed that he remains on bail, with a prohibition on any contact with the complainant.