Man denies causing crash deaths of retired couple and destroying dash-cam card

A Co Antrim man accused of causing the deaths of a retired couple in a car crash and destroying a dash-cam memory card has today denied all the charges.

Standing in the dock of Craigavon Crown Court, Andrew McGarrity pleaded not guilty to each of the three charges against him arising from the deaths of John and Sylvia McKee on August 4, 2019.

The 57-year-old, from Loughview, Gawleys Gate in Aghagallon, wore a dark blue suit, shirt and tie for the hearing.

He denied causing the couple’s deaths by driving carelessly on Northway in Portadown.

McGarrity also denied a charge of perverting the course justice by allegedly destroying the SD card from the dash-cam in his vehicle immediately following his involvement in a road traffic collision.

The McKees, who had three children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, sustained fatal injuries when their Peugeot 108 and McGarrity’s Honda Accord were in collision.

Tragically, 72-year-old Mrs McKee passed away at the scene while her husband of 35 years John (74), succumbed to his injuries just over a week later.

Mr McKee grew up in Poyntzpass and later worked for Tayto and De Lorean cars before taking on a job as a security guard before his retirement.

His wife grew up in Killicomaine and spent part of her career as a stitcher in Spence Bryson, Ulster Laces and the Mayfair.

They shared a love of country music and Liverpool FC.

In court today, prosecuting lawyer Samuel Magee KC said given the likely technical and engineering evidence the case may go a second week of trial.

Setting a trial date for November 13, Judge Patrick Lynch KC freed McGarrity on continuing bail and said he would review the case on July 7.