Man denies raping and threatening ex-partner, court hears

A 32-year old Belfast man today denied raping and threatening his ex after the former couple spent Valentine’s Day together.

Instead, he claimed the woman “played the victim” and “made something up so people took sympathy on her”.

The accused is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court after being charged with five offences linked to alleged incidents at the woman’s home last February.

He has been accused of, and denies, raping and sexually assaulting the woman, assaulting her, threatening to kill her and breaching a restraining order.

As the trial entered its second week the defendant gave evidence from the witness box, where he confirmed he had spent the evening of February 14 and into the following morning at his ex’s home.

He confirmed that when he started a relationship with the woman around 2012, she had three children, and that they went on to have a child together.

Under questioning by his barrister Des Fahy QC, the man also confirmed that in July 2019 a restraining order was put in place after their relationship broke down.

The accused claimed that despite the court order, he and his former partner began seeing each other again and started having regular sex, but that she didn’t tell her family.

When asked about the events on Valentine’s Day last year, the accused said he and the woman had been texting that day, and that he called at her home that evening.

He said that after exchanging gifts, they enjoyed an Indian meal that he cooked and a few drinks, then they went upstairs where they had consensual sex.

The woman has already given evidence, and claimed that after dinner and drinks, she and her ex started arguing, and when she asked him to leave he went to the kitchen and got a knife.

She said she was then raped and sexually assaulted by the defendant, who threatened to ‘end her’ if she went to the police.

When these allegations were put to the accused, he denied her claims and said the only time he had a knife was when he was cooking dinner.

And when asked about what occurred in the bedroom, the accused said he and the woman had fully consensual sex then “we lay on the bed, we laid there for a wee while and cuddled”.

He said a short time later they got into a “heated argument” and when asked what happened next, he replied: “I do what I normally do when I feel myself getting really agitated and annoyed, and I left.”

Under cross-examination from Crown barrister Gavan Duffy QC, the accused confirmed that in April 2019 he did brandish a knife at her — which he described as “a moment of madness” — but denied this occurred again last February.

When he was asked why he thought she would have made this up, the accused said “she played the victim”. After being asked to elaborate, the accused said there had been social services involvement and that his former partner was “really scared of losing the kids”.

The defendant claimed the woman didn’t want her family or social services to know they had been seeing each other again, and that after they spent Valentine’s night together his ex “made something up so people would take sympathy on her”.

The case continues.