The man will appear at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court (Niall Carson/PA)

A 37-year-old man is due in court in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a child in Northern Ireland.

The man has been charged with two counts of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The charges follow a report to police in the Lurgan area on March 5. He is due to appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday, March 9..

As is usual procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.