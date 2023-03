The scene at Tesco in Antrim after an ATM machine was stolen (Paul Michael/PA)

Detectives investigating the theft of a double ATM machine from commercial premises in Antrim have charged a man with conspiracy to steal.

The 34-year-old is expected to appear before Limavady Magistrates Court on Wednesday, December 11.

The ATM raid took place in the early hours of Friday, December 6.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.