Man due in court over Co Armagh teen’s tragic road death

A man is due to appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday) accused of causing the death of an Armagh teenager by dangerous driving.

Rachael Lowry, a former pupil at Markethill High School and a popular drum major with the Quinn Memorial Pipe Band, was killed in a car crash in September 2020 on the Coolmillish Road near Markethill.

The case against the 22-year-old Portadown man is listed for Armagh Magistrates Court as a first appearance and preliminary enquiry.

Two emergency crews, one rapid response paramedic and the air ambulance attended the scene of the crash but were unable to save the 17-year-old.

At the time, her family released a statement saying they wanted to "express their heartfelt grief at the tragic and sudden loss of Rachael, who was especially special to the entire family circle".

"Rachael had grown into a beautiful, young 17-year-old girl with great gifts in music and creativity. The family were so proud of Rachael when in 2017 she won the Junior World Drum Major Championship, and again in 2019 when she was runner-up in the Juvenile World Drum Major competition," it read.

"Rachael had a bright future ahead of her, however the family’s joy in Rachael’s achievements were turned into tears of overwhelming grief.”

Ms Lowry’s former principal, Colin Berry, said the entire school community was "deeply saddened" by her passing.

"Rachael was a very popular and well-liked member of the school community who demonstrated a genuine talent towards the creative aspects of school life,” he said.