Man due in court over 'vicious' Belfast city attack

A 41-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after an injured man was found in a critical condition in Belfast at the weekend.

The arrested man is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

It is understood the charge is in relation to the serious assault on a man in the Antrim Street area of Belfast on Sunday.

Two women, aged 63 and 49 years old who were also arrested on suspicion of offences in relation to the investigation, have both been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The man aged in his 20s who was assaulted during the incident remained in a critical condition last night.

The PSNI described it as “a particularly vicious attack”.

Police said he had sustained serious injuries to his face and head, and a number of people were present at the scene.