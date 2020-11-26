Man facing 45 charges over Belfast rooftop stand-off is barred from area

A man who allegedly damaged more than a dozen cars as he threw masonry at police from Belfast rooftop has been barred from returning to the area.

Colm McClenaghan is also accused of hurling shards of glass, tiles and chimney pieces ripped off properties on the Oldpark Road amid attempts to negotiate with him to come down.

He was said to have plunged to the ground following a stand-off lasting several hours on September 20.

The 29-year-old was granted bail at Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday, November 26.

But District Judge Peter Magill imposed a prohibition on entering the Oldpark Road after being told of the scale of the alleged offences.

A prosecution lawyer disclosed: "There are 22 injured parties, 18 members of the public and four police officers."

McClenaghan, with an address at Donegall Road in the city, faces a total of 45 charges connected to the incident at a relative's home.

They include wounding one officer with intent, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to another, and eight assaults on police.

He is further accused of possessing an offensive weapon with intent, disorderly behaviour, affray, and 26 counts of criminal damage to civilian cars, police vehicles and property on the street.

A previous court heard officers went to the address after receiving a report about an aggressive man.

It was claimed that McClenaghan climbed out a back window onto a roof, threatening that he would kill himself before being arrested.

As efforts were made to get him to come down, he allegedly threw his shoe and spat at officers.

He armed himself with tiles, smashed a window and targeted police with shards of glass at police, according to the prosecution.

McClenaghan was then said to have scaled up to a third storey roof, ripping gutters and chimneys to throw at cars and officers gathered below.

The court heard he leapt across to another roof, armed himself with nails and began to make a shadow punching gesture.

As police attempted to negotiate he jumped off the roof, falling into a hedge. He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital for treatment to his injuries.

Judge Magill agreed to release McClenaghan on bail after being told of arrangements for him to live at another location in the city.

Adjourning the case for eight weeks, he acknowledged: "It's a large investigation."