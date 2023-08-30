Man fighting for life after drug-fuelled attack in south Belfast flat, court hears

A man is fighting for his life after sustaining “horrendous” injuries in a suspected drug-fuelled attack at a flat in south Belfast, a court heard today.

Police revealed that the victim, aged in his twenties, remains unresponsive in hospital with serious head wounds.

Detectives also believe a weight-lifting bar may have been used as a weapon during the incident at Bradbury Place in the early hours of August 24.

Details emerged as bail was refused to one of three men accused of involvement in the assault.

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Connolly, of no fixed abode, denies a count of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He claims to have slept through the whole incident after binging on ecstasy and cocaine.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the three accused are believed to have spent a number of hours in a flat at Tollgate House with the victim and another man.

A security guard who went to the apartment claimed the injured party appeared at the door in a “petrified” state.

Referring to CCTV footage, an investigating detective said the three suspects were seen leaving at one point but returned later carrying drinks.

The other man also exited after he allegedly suffered more minor injuries.

District Judge Anne Marshall was told that the victim currently being treated in hospital is still in a critical condition.

“He has horrendous injuries at this point in time,” the detective said.

“He still has footmarks on his arm… and if he does wake up, it is going to be massively life-changing for him.”

Based on the other injured party’s account, forensic examinations are to be carried out on items to establish if they were wielded as weapons.

“We believe a dumbbell bar has been used, and potentially a broken brush shaft,” the detective added.

During cross-examination, he confirmed police suspect everyone in the flat had been binging on drugs for several hours.

Defence barrister Sean Mullan told the court Connolly denied taking part in the assault.

“He said the other two co-accused were involved in a disagreement with (the two injured parties) over cocaine,” counsel submitted.

“He can’t say what happened, but gave an account that he was asleep throughout the entire incident.”

Connolly was refused bail on the grounds of risk of re-offending.

Remanding him in custody until September 27, District Judge Anne Marshall stated: “A man sustained extremely serious injuries and his life is hanging in the balance.”