Man fined £300 for pulling staff member's hair at Belfast Jurys Inn bar

A hotel guest who pulled a female staff member's hair after being refused bar service is to pay her £300 compensation, a judge has ordered.

Patrick McEvoy was also fined a further £300 for three assaults committed at Jurys Inn in Belfast city centre.

The 42-year-old, of Crossan Road in Mayobridge, Co Down, is “absolutely appalled” by his behaviour, a defence lawyer said.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he became abusive on December 9 last year after being refused a drink in the hotel’s bar due to his level of intoxication.

Staff asked McEvoy to either return to his room or leave the property located on Fisherwick Place.

Describing efforts to remove him, a prosecution lawyer said: “He pulled the hair of a female staff member and grabbed her leg.”

McEvoy admitted three counts of common assault. His solicitor, Gerard Trainor, told the court that his client’s actions had been fuelled by too much alcohol.

“He has viewed the CCTV and he’s absolutely appalled by his behaviour,” Mr Trainor said.

“He is particularly ashamed of the fact the video shows him pulling, albeit briefly, a woman’s hair at the door.”

Ordering McEvoy to pay the compensation for the hair pull, and imposing £100 fines for each common assault, Deputy District Judge Liam McStay explained that his guilty plea and previous clear record “saved” him from a heavier sentence.

Mr McStay added: “I hope he is indeed mortified by his behaviour, and his appearance in court to answer for this matter.”