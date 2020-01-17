Man found guilty of blowing up Coalisland police station in 1997

A 41-year-old Co Tyrone man has been remanded into custody after being convicted at Belfast Crown Court of blowing up a police station more than two decades ago.

Refusing bail to father-of-four Paul Campbell, Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland told him that a prison sentence was inevitable and that there was "no reason why he should not start serving it now".

Campbell, from The Mills, Coalisland, had denied causing the explosion at the RUC station on March 26, 1997. He maintained he was innocently caught up in events while going to get a video, and was shot and wounded by an undercover soldier.

He then fled to the Republic where he was treated in Louth Hospital.

However, Judge McFarland dismissed the claims, ruling that he was "sure" that Campbell was assisting the bomber, who was also shot and wounded by 'Soldier A', arrested and subsequently jailed.

Judge McFarland, who delivered his judgment yesterday after hearing Campbell's case without a jury, said for all of the reasons set out in his 34-page judgment, "I am satisfied that the prosecution have proved to the extent that I am firmly convinced that the defendant unlawfully and maliciously caused an explosion of a nature likely to endanger life".

However, no verdict was returned on the alternative charge of possessing explosives with intent, as it was not required.

Campbell will be sentenced on February 26 following the presentation of pre-sentence reports.

Judge McFarland said the background to the incident involved Soldier A, who was with several other soldiers in civilian clothing in Coalisland that evening on a completely separate surveillance operation when he spotted two men running along Line Quay in the town.

His suspicions raised, he left his unmarked car as the two men disappeared down an alleyway, followed moments later by the sound of two explosions, and the two men running back out of the alleyway.

As the men appeared "rummaging" around their waist area, fearing for his life Soldier A fired two warning shots into the air after identifying himself as "Army, Army, Army".

However, as one of the men continued running in his direction the soldier shot and wounded the man, later identified as Gareth Doris. He was jailed in September 1998 for his involvement.

Soldier A then turned his attention to the second man, who was getting into a white car that drove off, with the soldier firing at both the suspect and the car.

Judge McFarland said it was the prosecution case, a circumstantial case, that Campbell was this second man, and that he was the bomber, or assisting the actual bomber, Doris, and that both were acting jointly. In either of these "scenarios the defendant is guilty of the offences in causing an explosion likely to endanger life or cause serious injury to property".

Turning to the defence case, the judge said "the core" of Campbell's case was that "Soldier A has invented the presence of the second man to justify his actions that evening with the alleged unlawful discharge of his weapon generally, and specifically at Gareth Doris, at the defendant and towards two occupied vehicles".

And on his own case, Campbell claimed he had gone to town that evening to get a video, although he did not see any running men, nor Doris getting shot, although he was aware of an explosion and of shots being fired. He also described two men firing shots, and of feeling a burning sensation in his groin area.

Then on reaching the white car, he "instinctively got into the vehicle", only for another man also to climb in beside him. Eventually the car stopped and Campbell ended up in his grandmother's, where after a family meeting he was advised not to go to hospital in the north for treatment. To do so, being innocent and shot, would run the risk of arrest.

However, Judge McFarland said "the story has all the appearance of one concocted to fit the prosecution case against him" and it was only when the challenge to the accuracy of the forensic evidence from the white car could not stand that Campbell "came forward with the version which he eventually gave in evidence".

And he added: "A finding which rejects the defence's explanation as to his presence in Lineside Quay is not sufficient by itself to find him guilty, but the elimination of his explanation as to what happened and what he did, does support the prosecution's case against him".