Man found guilty of 'one punch' manslaughter of Darren O'Neill in Tyrella Beach assault

A 23-year-old man has been convicted of the 'one-punch' killing of his best friend who died in hospital after a row lasting mere moments at the end of a day-out to a beach with two girls.

Joseph Dorrian claimed it was acting in self defence when he struck 22-year-old Darren O'Neill, but the prosecution insisted it was "an entirely unnecessary, unjustified unlawful act", a blow struck "in anger".

It took the jury three hours on Monday to come to their unanimous verdict and find Dorrian guilty of the manslaughter of Mr O'Neill who died on June 29, 2019, two days after the friends traded blows on the popular Co Down beach of Tyrella.

Downpatrick Crown Court Judge Geoffrey Miller QC told Dorrian from Lakeview, Crumlin, Co Antrim, that while he was releasing him on continuing bail, he "must expect an immediate custodial sentence" when he comes to deal with the matter.

Dorrian's week-long trial heard an argument flared after Mr O'Neill took his father's brand new Seat Arona car and according to witnesses began, 'raking it about ... doing hand-break turns and driving at speed'.

On his return an angry Dorrian slapped him, only for Mr O'Neill hit him back. One of their female friends who tried to intervene was pushed away by Mr O'Neill, who called on Dorrian, "'come on, hit me"/

Dorrian struck Mr O'Neill's jaw with his right fist causing him to fall on his backside. Although he quickly returned to his feet, he collapsed to the ground again.

Despite attempts to revive him during which CPR was carried out, Mr O'Neill was rushed to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where he died in the Intensive Care Unit.

Assistant State Pathologist Dr Christopher Johnson, later revealed his death was due to blunt trauma to the head which tore an internal artery, causing a bleed on the brain and a cardiac arrest.

Mr O'Neill also sustained a fracture to a small bone in his neck, indicating said Dr Johnson that "there must have been some element of force behind this punch .... a punch with some force behind it".

However, Dorrian who maintained his innocence, told his trial: "I didn't set out to hurt my best friend. The day was meant to be a fun day at the beach."

Dorrian also claim he'd "panicked" when initially questioned about what happened, and denied changing his story to "sugarcoat and underplay" his actions.

Describing Mr O'Neill as his "best friend", Dorrian said they were in "brilliant form" in the lead-up to their argument over him taking off along the beach in his father's brand new jeep.

However, he denied being angry or losing his temper at Mr McNeill's 'rough' driving, and rejected prosecution claims, he was "absolutely furious" with Mr O'Neill and he just "couldn't resist ....and let him have it", a punch to the jaw.

Dorrian accepted, and told his Counsel, Brendan Kelly QC, that they had exchanged words and at one stage had squared up to one and other, their heads touching, before he "noticed a change in his (Mr O'Neill's) body language".

"I said to him 'what are you going to do Darren, hit me' and he swung a dig and I pulled my head back the ways." Dorrian said this blow glanced off his shoulder and hit his chin.

But then he said that he, "just reacted.":

"I was frightened of receiving more punches and I wanted it to stop. I pushed my hand out in reasonable force to give him the indication to stop".

Later under cross-examination by prosecution QC Gavin Duffy, he maintained his initial account to police at the scene was wrong and at that time he "panicked ... everything was going through my head and I was just spitting words out".

And he also denied "dumping" his first account and "reconstructing" a version which better suited his claims of self-defence, as he'd 'goaded' his friend into fighting when Mr O'Neill was "in a physically vulnerable state and unfit to fight" due to his intoxicated state.

"The bottom line," suggested Mr Duffy, was that Dorrian "just couldn't resist, and you let him have it", describing this blow to the jaw as "unnecessary and unwarranted".

And said Mr Duffy, "unfortunately for you and more unfortunately for Mr O'Neill, you caused his death."

Dorrian will be sentenced in March once probation and other reports on him are completed, along with victim impact statements from the family of Mr O'Neill.