Man found guilty of raping and threatening his ex-partner in Belfast on Valentine’s Day

A 32-year old man was today convicted by a jury of threatening his ex-partner with a knife and raping her on Valentine’s Day.

The jury at Belfast Crown Court spent around four hours deliberating before returning unanimous guilty verdicts against the accused.

During the trial, it emerged that the former couple had spent Valentine’s night last year together, and that after they became embroiled in a row, the defendant threatened her with a knife.

He then sexually assaulted and raped her, and before leaving her north Belfast home he said to her “do you hate now me? Happy Valentine’s Day.” He also threatened to “end” her if she went to the PSNI.

The defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with, and denied, seven offences committed over February 14 and 15, 2020.

During the trial, the defendant gave evidence and rejected his ex’s version of events. He admitted he had been at her house on the evening in question and claimed that all sexual contact between them was consensual.

Despite his denials of any wrong-doing, the jury returned unanimous ‘guilty’ verdicts on all seven charges including rape and breaching a restraining order.

When she gave evidence, the 33-year old mother of four said the incident left her terrified. Following today’s verdict, Crown barrister Gavan DuffyQC said he would be seeking a Victim Impact Statement from her.

Defence barrister Des Fahy told Judge Stephen Fowler QC that a pre-sentence report will also be compiled on his client.

Judge Fowler thanked the jury of six men and five women for the attention they gave the case then released them.

The defendant — who showed no emotion when the seven guilty verdicts were returned — was remanded back into custody ahead of sentencing, which will take place on May 7.