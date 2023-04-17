Man found murdered in Ballymena flat was victim of ‘unmerciful and prolonged’ attack, court told

A man found murdered in a Co Antrim flat was the victim of an “unmerciful, prolonged and sustained attack”, a court heard today.

Samuel Atcheson (36), of Crebilly Road and Steven Arthur Hunter (32), of Lanntara, both Ballymena, previously pleaded guilty to the murder of Donald Harold Fraser-Rennie.

Mr Fraser-Rennie was found dead “in a pool of blood” in an upstairs room at Atcheson's flat on Crebilly Road after police were alerted.

Belfast Crown Court was played a brief 58 second video which recorded part of the attack during which Hunter threatened to “stab Mr Fraser-Rennie in the trunk”.

Senior prosecutor Ciaran Murphy KC said the 33-year-old victim, who was originally from England, died as a result of a “beating and had been subjected to gratuitous violence” on the afternoon of Tuesday, October 29, 2020.

A 999 call was received in the early hours of the following morning, October 30, from Atcheson who told a call handler: “We need your assistance at 5D Crebilly Road as soon as possible. A male has been beat up. Believed to be dead.

“It is quite a gory scene. We have literally just arrived on the scene. At the moment all we have is Donald.”

Said Mr Murphy: “Atcheson knew what he was ringing about, what had been done and who had done it. The video was recorded at 3.14pm and the defendants left his flat just after 4pm on October 29.”

Madam Justice McBride heard two police officers arrived at the scene and “the deceased was lying on his back with no pulse, was cold and his face was indented”.

When police asked Atcheson what happened, he replied: “It was Steven Hunter. He is away to his girlfriend's flat. Hunter put a screwdriver into Donald's face”.

“The officer noted there was dried blood on the toes of Atcheson's white trainers.”

Mr Murphy added that CCTV footage had captured the three men earlier in the day going into a Tesco's store with Mr Fraser-Rennie dressed in an orange jacket and seen carrying out a crate of cider.

He said the clothes Atcheson was wearing at the murder scene were different from those he was wearing at the Tesco store apart from his trainers.

Both defendants were arrested and the court heard that when Hunter was put in handcuffs officers noted “blood staining around his fingernails”.

“Photographs from the scene show the deceased lying with a pool of blood around his head and extensive blood distribution and staining in the living room, bedroom and bathroom,” said Mr Murphy.

An autopsy recorded death was due to “blunt force trauma of the head and chest, with compressions to the neck and acute alcohol intoxication. There were multiple blows to the head consistent with him being the victim of a sustained physical assault with punches, kicks, stamps and blows with a weapon. He had nine fractured ribs and there was bleeding on the brain”.

Mr Murphy said there were several calls between Atcheson and his then partner which mentioned an “ongoing dispute between him and the deceased, claiming the deceased had stolen money and prescription tablets from Atcheson's flat”.

She told police that Atcheson called her by mobile video call, and during this was shown the victim “lying on the floor lifeless. They were laughing at Donald and Hunter scored a screwdriver down Donald's face. She saw Samuel kicking Donald's head and face and suggests this went into double figure”.

CCTV footage later captured Atcheson wearing Mr Fraser-Rennie's orange coat. Mr Murphy said they disposed of items in a hedgerow and burned their clothes at Hunter's home.

During police interviews, both defendants blamed each other for the attack on Mr Fraser-Rennie.

Atcheson told detectives: “I swear on my mother's grave I didn't touch Donald. He was a good friend. Hunter beat him to death.”

“Whatever the reasons, Mr Fraser-Rennie was subjected to an unmerciful attack in Atcheson's flat,” said Mr Murphy.

“This was a prolonged attack involving multiple blows and assaults to multiple sites and the movement of the deceased around the flat which is evidenced by the blood distribution.

“We have the revolting video of the attack whilst Mr Fraser-Rennie was still alive, close to the end as Atcheson stood as a willing participant.

“It was a horrific end to Mr Fraser-Rennie's life at the hands of these defendants. They were both part and parcel of a joint enterprise attack as they both punched, stamped and kicked him to death without justification or excuse.

“We say that Hunter has a leading role which is based on the video evidence the court has seen in how he is dealing with a man in the last throes of life and afterwards they go to his flat to dispose of evidence.”

Defence counsel Charles MacCreanor KC for Atcheson said: “He is horrified and ashamed about what he has been involved in. He has prepared a letter for the family which expresses his heartfelt and genuine sorrow, regret and remorse for what he did.

“He feels like a 'real scumbag' for what happened to his good friend.”

Counsel for Hunter, John Kearney KC, said: “He knows what he did was terribly wrong. He is devastated by what he knows he did. We are instructed to offer an apology for what is worth.”

As the defendants are already serving a life sentence, Madam Justice McBride said she would give her tariff ruling next month on how long they will serve before applying to the Parole Commissioners for release.