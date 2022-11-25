Man found with hatchet, pepper spray and balaclava in Newry claimed they were for ‘self-defence’, High Court hears

A man discovered with a hatchet, pepper spray and balaclava in Newry claimed he was under threat from “Polish people”, the High Court heard today.

Ernestas Adomavicius is accused of having the weapons in connection with any potential plans to carry out a burglary.

A judge was also told the 30-year-old Lithuanian national has been living in a tent.

Police stopped Adomavicius in the Mill Street area of the city in the early hours of November 18.

He was arrested after the hatchet, spray and balaclava were located on him.

During the detention he resisted so violently that limb restraints had been applied, a Crown lawyer contended.

The prosecutor disclosed: “In interviews he admitted having the items and said they were for self-defence because he was under threat from Polish people.”

Adomavicius, who came to Northern Ireland in 2019 and currently of no fixed abode, is charged with possessing prohibited and offensive weapons in public, going equipped for burglary, and resisting police.

A defence barrister insisted the items were not brandished, and the balaclava was used to keep warm while sleeping outside.

“They were on his person in circumstances where he has been living rough in a tent,” he added.

Refusing bail to Adomavicius, Mr Justice Colton acknowledged his “very difficult background”.

However, the judge ruled: “I consider there is a very high risk of re-offending."