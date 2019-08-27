Man fractured cousin's arm in row over woman, court told

A man allegedly fractured his cousin's arm with a crowbar amid tensions over a woman, the High Court has heard.

Bernard Dorrian, 36, is accused of carrying out the attack in an alleyway behind the injured man's home on the outskirts of west Belfast.

Dorrian, of Aspen Park in the Dunmurry area of the city, denies inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon.

He was granted bail but banned from any contact with the alleged victim.

Prosecutors said the other man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital after he was found in the nearby Aspen Walk area in the early hours of June 3.

He required surgery for a fractured elbow, and also sustained bruising and lacerations to his head.

The man claimed that he had heard whistling outside his home, went out to investigate and was confronted by his cousin, Dorrian.

"He stated the applicant attacked him with a crowbar, striking him several times before fleeing," a Crown lawyer said.

Referring to an alleged relationship with a woman, counsel added: "He said there had been tension between him and his cousin."

But the court was also told Dorrian's girlfriend has backed up his alibi claims to have been with her at the time of the assault.

Joel Lindsay, defending, argued that the acrimony came from the complainant wrongly believing his ex-girlfriend had some relationship with the accused.

"He held a grudge against Mr Dorrian," the barrister said.

Acknowledging potential delays in the case, Mr Justice Huddleston granted bail for the defendant to live at another address.

He imposed a curfew, electronic tag and barred Dorrian from entering the Dunmurry area.