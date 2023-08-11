Man fractured partner’s jaw after row at hot tub gathering in Co Antrim, court told

A man allegedly fractured his partner’s jaw during a row at a hot tub gathering, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed Dean Milligan then drove a car at up to 120mph in bid to evade police who went to the scene in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

The 35-year-old defendant, of Crew Road in Maghera, was granted bail but barred from going near the woman’s home.

He faces charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm, three counts of criminal damage, a domestic abuse offence, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police and driving with excess alcohol.

The court heard Milligan allegedly left in a Seat Leon car as PSNI officers arrived at an ongoing incident at an address in the Thornhill Drive area at around 1am on April 10.

Read more Motorist facing court accused of crushing man and woman against house

Despite police activating sirens and blue lights for the car to stop, it made off towards Templepatrick and onto the M2 motorway.

“It travelled at speeds of around 120mph, and one officer tried to stop it using a stinger device,” a Crown lawyer said.

The Seat allegedly continued, heading in the wrong direction at one stage, before coming to a halt.

When Milligan was arrested he failed a preliminary breath test.

His partner told police at the time they were having drinks with others that night in a hot tub.

She claimed Milligan had been intoxicated, made comments and splashed water over one of the others present.

He then allegedly got out of the hot tub, threw bottles towards the house and smashed a portable bluetooth speaker against a wall.

Read more Motorist facing court accused of crushing man and woman against house

Police were informed that he also damaged a kitchen cupboard door, broke the woman’s phone and punched her as she cleaned up spilled water.

“The injured party was treated in hospital for a fractured jaw,” counsel disclosed.

Since then, however, she has withdrawn her complaint and no statements were provided by others at the gathering.

Based on the uncertainty over any future trial, Lord Justice Horner decided to release Milligan on bail.

He ordered the defendant to abide by a curfew and imposed an exclusion zone aimed at ensuring no contact with the alleged victim.

The judge warned MIlligan: “If there is any breach of these conditions your bail will almost certainly be forfeited.”