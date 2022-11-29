Man ‘groped’ teen with autism during Cavehill walk, jury told

A north Belfast man denied he groped an autistic teenage boy twice during a walk up Cavehill, a jury has heard.

The teenager told police “I yelled help but nobody heard me” following the alleged incident in June 2020.

Ryan Harbinson, who was 25 at the time of the alleged incident, is currently standing trial at Belfast Crown Court after he denied a charge of being an adult and engaging in a sexual act with a child.

Opening the case against the 28-year-old, prosecuting barrister Kate McKay explained that the young complainant has autism and the defendant also has a number of issues, including ADHD and a hearing impairment.

The jury of six men and six women were told that the pair knew each other prior to the alleged incident. Ms McKay said that Harbinson, from Brookhill Avenue, asked the teenager if he walked to go for a walk up Cavehill on a date in June 2020.

The teenager’s father accompanied his son and Harbinson on the walk, but they became separated as they walked further up the mountain.

It’s the Crown’s case that after Harbinson and the teenager became separated from the teenager’s father, Harbinson took a selfie of himself and the teen, then touched his private parts over the top of his clothes twice.

The pair then walked back down Cavehill and returned to the teenager’s house.

His father — having lost sight of his son and Harbinson — arrived back home a short time later after trying to find them.

Ms McKay said in the following months, the teenager’s parents became concerned about their son and in November of that year he was asked “Did Ryan Harbinson touch you?” to which he replied: “Yes.”

The police were informed and on November 6th, 2020 he spoke to officers about the incident. He said that after being separated from his father, him and Harbinson walked further up the mountain.

He also told police that after Harbinson took a few photographs of them, Harbinson touched him inappropriately twice.

He said: “I yelled help but nobody heard me”, and when asked how what Harbinson had done made him feel, he said: “Sad.”

After the teenager made the allegation, Harbinson was arrested.

His solicitor read a pre-prepared statement to police which set out how Harbinson “catagorically denied” the younger male’s claims.

Following this, Harbinson then gave a “no comment” response to any further questions asked by police during the interview.

The trial continues.