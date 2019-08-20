Man had 'crossbow, knife and fake gun' in Belfast, court hears

A 50-year-old man has appeared in court accused of having a crossbow, lock knife and fake gun on a Belfast city centre street.

Anthony James Guiney faces charges of carrying an imitation firearm in public, possessing a bladed article and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He allegedly had the items in the Castle Street area on July 23.

Guiney, of Oriel Drive in Downpatrick, Co Down, spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

A PSNI officer said he could connect the accused to the alleged offences, but provided no further details.

Adjourning the case until October, District Judge Fiona Bagnall requested a full update at that stage.

Guiney was released on continuing bail.