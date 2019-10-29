Man head-butted victim after deliberately bumping into him, court told

The victim walked to a supermarket, waiting there for police

A man inflicted a head-butt after intentionally bumping into his victim and demanding an apology, a court heard today.

Stuart Marshall, 23, was given a four-month suspended jail sentence for attacking a man he followed through the heart of Belfast's university district.

Marshall, of Hill Street in Lisburn, Co Antrim, was convicted of common assault.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard the injured party was walking along Bradbury Place on August 13 when the defendant bumped into him on purpose.

Marshall shouted aggressively and accused him of causing the collision, according to the prosecution.

He called the other man names and told him: "You bumped into me and won't even apologise."

His victim did then offer an apology in an attempt to deescalate the situation.

But it was not recognised by Marshall, who shouted abuse and followed him for more than 200 metres before launching the assault.

A Crown lawyer said: "The defendant ran in front of him and head-butted him in the face, cutting his lip."

Following the attack the injured man walked to a supermarket on University Road, waiting there for police who arrested Marshall.

Defence solicitor Gabriel Ingram acknowledged it had been a "highly despicable" assault on someone walking through the student area.

But he stressed the offence occurred before Marshall was given probation in an unrelated case.

Deciding against sending the defendant to prison, District Judge Steven Keown said the defendant was getting "one final warning".

Mr Keown instead imposed a four-month sentence, suspended for two years, and stressed: "He's hanging on by his fingernails."