Man held knife to kebab shop worker's throat over £300 debt, court told

A man allegedly held a knife to a kebab shop worker's throat and threatened to break his pacemaker over a £300 debt, a court has heard.

Qader Nazeti is further accused of returning to the fast-food outlet in Belfast city centre less than 48 hours later to launch a second attack as the victim tried to barricade himself in.

It was claimed the 19-year-old later told police he wouldn't stop until he gets the money.

Nazeti, an Afghan national with an address at Cavendish Square in Belfast, appeared before the city's Magistrates Court on charges of burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm, threats to kill, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage and possessing offensive weapons - namely a knife and a metal bar.

The alleged offences relate to two separate incidents earlier this week at the kebab shop on Upper Arthur Street.

According to police the defendant entered the premises aggressively on Monday and told the complainant: "You're dead."

A statement read out in court alleged: "(Nazeti) entered the kitchen, grabbed him in the chest where the injured party has a pacemaker, and said 'I'm going to break it'.

"The defendant picked up a knife and held it to the injured party's throat."

Nazeti was arrested, but following his release he allegedly returned to the shop again on Wednesday morning as the complainant was locking up.

He broke a glass door in a bid to get through, it was claimed.

District Judge Peter Magill was told he then allegedly kicked a chair the other man had placed in front of the door, inflicting a cut.

When Nazeti was detained again he told a custody sergeant "I will kill him", according to the prosecution.

Opposing bail at Thursday's hearing, a police officer said: "He stated in interview that he would continue to harass the injured party, and if he fixes the window he will go back and break it again, he won't stop until he gets the money."

Defence solicitor Stephen Cassidy told the court his client disputed the aggravated elements of the alleged offences.

Mr Cassidy added: "The background is there's a debt owing to this man of £300."

Refusing bail, Mr Magill described it as a "hopeless application".

He pointed out: "This man is alleged to have attacked this person at his place of business... and tells police he's going to keep doing it until he gets what he's owed.

"There's clearly a risk of further offences."

Nazeti was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on October 17.