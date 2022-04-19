Man high on drink and drugs allegedly smashed bottle in partner’s face outside Belfast house party, court told

Paul Robinson is accused of inflicting serious injuries. Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

A man high on a cocktail of drink and drugs allegedly smashed a beer bottle in his partner’s face outside a house party in west Belfast, a court heard on Tuesday.

Paul Robinson, 23, is accused of inflicting serious injuries which left the woman needing plastic surgery.

Robinson, of Whitewell Road in the city, was remanded in custody on a charge of causing her grievous bodily harm with intent.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the couple had been at a house party in the New Barnsley area, but left following an argument in the early hours of Monday morning.

A PSNI officer said: “As they were walking from the address, the injured party alleges the defendant struck her on the face with a bottle of Budweiser beer.

“The bottle smashed, and she initially thought that she had beer on her face until she realised it was blood.”

The woman sustained facial lacerations and her lip was split open, the court heard.

Despite receiving several stitches already, further medical treatment is required.

“She is going into the Ulster Hospital today for some sort of plastic surgery,” the officer added.

Robinson allegedly fled from the scene of the assault, but was arrested later at a relative’s house.

During interviews the accused told police that he had taken a mixture of vodka, spiced rum and cocaine that night.

He claimed to have no memory of the incident, but denied carrying out any attack.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott told the court his client and the victim have a young child together.

“The injuries look like they are very serious,” Mr MacDermott acknowledged.

“He (Robinson) has no recollection, he had taken a concoction of alcohol and cocaine, but he is adamant that he would not have assaulted his partner.”

However, after studying photographs of the injuries, District Judge George Conner refused to grant bail to the accused.

“I think there is a risk of interference with the victim,” he held.

Robinson was remanded in custody, to appear in court again on May 17.