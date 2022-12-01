Man hit ex on the head with ornament and strangled her, court told

A man was remanded into custody today accused of imprisoning and striking his ex-partner to the head with a glass ornament.

Eamonn McManus also throttled the woman during a sustained attack at his home in Belfast on Tuesday, the city’s magistrates court heard.

The 41-year-old, of Short Strand in the city, claims that he acted in self-defence after she came at him with a knife.

He appeared at the court on charges of false imprisonment, attempted grievous bodily harm and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.

Police said McManus allegedly launched the assault after locking his front door and telling the woman: “I have got you where I want you now, ****.”

She was struck multiple times to the face and dragged to a bedroom by the accused, according to her account.

“He lifted a solid glass ornament and struck her to the side of the head, causing her to fall to the floor,” a detective claimed.

It was alleged that McManus then hit her several more times in the same area before she called out for help.

At one stage, according to police, he grabbed the woman around the neck so tightly that she struggled to breathe.

The woman eventually fled from the flat covered in blood after banging the walls and screaming for assistance, the court heard.

During interviews, McManus described their relationship as “feisty”.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued that the woman’s injuries were not consistent with the ferocity of an alleged attack involving a heavy glass object.

The barrister set out counter claims that she came at his client first after accusing him of phone contact with another woman.

“She was slashing at him with a knife and he punched her a couple of times to the head to defend himself, which he is ashamed of and sorry for,” Mr Boyd submitted.

Refusing bail to McManus, District Judge Anne Marshall said the charges were “concerning and sinister”.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again later this month.